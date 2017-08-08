Byron Bell getting first-team reps at left guard for Cowboys

Getty Images

Jonathan Cooper debuted on the Cowboys’ initial, unofficial depth chart as the starting left guard. That may not last.

Via the team’s official website, veteran tackle Byron Bell is now splitting first-team reps at the position.

Bell, officially listed as the No. 2 right tackle behind La'el Collins, is part of a new rotation that the Cowboys are trying, as they try to replace Ron Leary, who left via free agency.

“He’s played some tackle for us, he’s playing some guard and he’s competing for one of these spots,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. “He’s a professional. He’s the kind of guy who comes to work every day and you see him getting better and better.”

Bell’s reward comes in part from his effort to do what the team wanted him to do. He has dropped 50 pounds since March, shrinking from 360 pounds to 310.

Cooper, a top-10 pick of the Cardinals in 2013, has failed to established a foothold in three prior cities. Just as he seemed to be getting one on Dallas, it could be over.