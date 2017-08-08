Calvin Johnson spending “a little bit” of time with Dolphins wideouts

Getty Images

Calvin Johnson has shown no signs of wanting to return to the field since announcing his retirement before the 2016 season, but he is still spending some time around the game.

Johnson is in Miami this week and spending what Dolphins coach Adam Gase called “a little bit” of time with the team’s receivers. Johnson played for Dolphins wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson in Detroit and wide receiver Kenny Stills said Johnson’s presence has been a beneficial one.

“It’s amazing having him here,” Stills said, via the Miami Herald. “He comes right in and feels like he can speak to what we’re doing, give us tips and pointers here and there. He’s a special player. If any of us can do what he did, we’re on the right track.”

Doing what Johnson did would be a tall order for almost every receiver, but learning from one of the best can still pay dividends even if an exact replica remains out of reach.