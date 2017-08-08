Chester Rogers, Philip Dorsett share WR3 designation in Indy, for now

AP

The team’s official website has declared the competition to be over. The initial, unofficial depth chart posted on the team’s official website says, “Not so fast.”

2015 first-rounder Philip Dorsett and 2016 undrafted free agent Chester Rogers are listed as co-No. 3 receivers. The move comes even though Rogers apparently had locked down the spot in the early days of training camp. (The top two receivers are, as expected, T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief.)

With Dwayne Allen gone, the Colts list a pair of starting tight ends in their base offense — Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope.

Frank Gore continues to be the No. 1 tailback, with 2017 rookie Marlon Mack debuting at No. 3.

Quarterback Scott Tolzien (pictured), who will start the preseason opener, is the No. 1 quarterback, followed by Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker. Andrew Luck, who remains on the PUP list, doesn’t appear on the depth chart.

Defensively, first-round safety Malik Hooker appears as the No. 2 free safety, behind Darius Butler. The only rookie currently with a starting job is the long snapper, Thomas Hennessy.