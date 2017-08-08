Chiefs add kicker Sam Ficken, think Cairo Santos will be fine soon

Getty Images

The Chiefs found their short-time kicker.

Via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have signed former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken after trying out a few guys earlier in the day.

Finken has bounced around a bit, and was in rookie minicamp with the Chiefs in 2015. He’s also been in camp with the Jaguars and Saints, but hasn’t kicked in an NFL regular season game.

And the Chiefs hope he doesn’t have to.

Coach Andy Reid said that regular kicker Cairo Santos was dealing with a groin strain.

“Scar tissue due to an injury he had before in college,” Reid said. “We’ll just monitor it and see how he does. We’ll just monitor it and see how he does, just in case he can’t go in this game. . . .

“He should be fine,” Reid said. “It’s not a serious deal.”

The Chiefs also worked out John Lunsford and Conrad Ukropina, and the lack of experience of those candidates shows that they believe Santos is going to be fine.