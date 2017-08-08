Christian Hackenberg got more first-team reps on Monday

Unlike quarterback competitions with other teams, the Jets have not chosen to rotate Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg with the first-team offense from day to day during training camp.

McCown has gotten almost all of the first-team work to open camp, making it fair to wonder if Hackenberg will get a serious look as a starter for the first week of the season. If he is, it may have started on Monday.

Per multiple reports, Hackenberg took six reps with the first team during 11-on-11 work and that represents his longest run with the starting offense so far this summer. Coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t say if that would be a one-day experiment or an ongoing change to the way reps are doled out.

“It’s possible,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “It’s the second week of camp. Like I said, we’ll rotate them and evaluate them as we see fit. Going forward, we may or may not. We’ll switch guys around here and there at every position. It’s still an evaluation period. We’ll see probably everybody with every group.”

That looks like a big step up in a week for Hackenberg. Tim Rohan of TheMMQB.com reports that the first Monday of camp saw Hackenberg struggle to break a huddle correctly twice, earning him a quick hook from drills and likely contributing to his lack of first-team work over the first week of training camp.

Bowles didn’t say who would start the team’s first preseason game against the Titans on Saturday, although it would seem likely that McCown would get the nod unless Monday’s reps represented a new view on how the team is playing things out this summer.