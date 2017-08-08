Clock is ticking on Ezekiel Elliott decision

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT

When Cris Carter declared Monday that he’d be shocked if an Ezekiel Elliott suspension weren’t announced within 48 hours, I agreed. When Commissioner Roger Goodell threw water on the claim at a Giants fan forum on Monday (when will he be speaking at that Patriots fan forum?), I reconsidered.

Not because Carter was wrong, but because it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see the league alter its planned implementation of the decision based on the fact that someone leaked to Carter that it was coming.

In order to assess the ultimate accuracy of Carter’s “I’m not reporting, I’m just reporting” claims, the real questions will be: (1) whether Elliott is suspended; (2) whether the evidence demonstrates that he committed domestic violence; and (3) whether the evidence shows that Elliott destroyed or disposed of evidence. Those three points are far more important than the timing of when the suspension comes, and if those three things don’t come to fruition it will mean either that Carter was flat wrong, or that the leak was a trial balloon that went down faster than a model airplane in a hurricane.

5 responses to “Clock is ticking on Ezekiel Elliott decision

  1. I said it before and I will say it again just because he didn’t go to trial doesn’t mean that nothing happened. Get real people something happened.

  2. Does the league usually make this evidence available, if it’s not already public though?

    My understanding is last year when they botched that Josh Brown ordeal is that they reduced the mandatory 6-game sentence to 2 games based on mitigating factors that were never (to this day, even) made public.

    I would guess if the league has evidence that exceeds what we’ve already seen publicly that implicates Elliott even more, they’re probably not going to share that. Why would they?

  3. I have long argued with Pats fans that Brady deserved his suspension bc of destroying his phone, and as such impeded the investigation. Pats fans didnt want to listen to that and largely disagreed with me.

    If Zeke destroyed his phone (or similarly impeded the investigation by the NFL) then the league absolutely should suspend him. Even if he didn’t actually assault her. This is coming from a Dallas fan.

    That being said, the league has screwed this up so badly but taking so long, no matter what they do it will be the wrong decision.

  4. jade429 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:45 pm
    I said it before and I will say it again just because he didn’t go to trial doesn’t mean that nothing happened. Get real people something happened.
    —————-

    Based on… what? Who’s your source? Do you know the girl? Do you know police involved? Do you know Elliott?

    No?

    Then keep quiet. No one knows, in either direction, what happened in the situation. You claiming to know in your heart something happened with absolutely no knowledge more than the rest of us says alot about you.

  5. Well, since Cris Carter said it…..I am still shocked at the amount of parroting that goes on every post about Elliott/Cowboys. It’s kinda sad no one even realizes how they are baited into these things, what is behind the baiting and how easily duped they all are. Each and every single time. The bell rings and they start salivating like Pavlov’s dog (look it up). I dont know what happened, none of us do, especially Cris Carter–but if he did something to physically hurt that woman, I hope he gets punished. If he didn’t I certainly hope he does not, as a lifelong Cowboys fan. Now, we all know that there is no such thing ever as two young people who lose control of their emotions and put their hands on each other–that never happens. Either the guy is serial woman beater, or she is a nasty gold digger, that is all. No other options here.

