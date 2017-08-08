Corey Coleman cleared in assault investigation

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman expressed confidence last month that he would be cleared in an Ohio assault investigation that already resulted in charges against his brother and a friend.

Coleman was proven correct on Tuesday. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, via WEWS in Cleveland, announced that Coleman will not be charged.

Evidence from the investigation was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for DNA analysis and the results of that testing show nothing implicating Coleman of a crime. As a result, there is insufficient evidence to charge Coleman and the investigation has been closed.

Coleman’s brother and friend have been charged with assaulting a 26-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. They have a pre-trial hearing later this month on one count of felonious assault.