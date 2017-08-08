Cowboys continue to work on extension for Zack Martin

Getty Images

The Cowboys want a contract extension with Zack Martin. Martin wants a contract extension with the Cowboys.

To that end, the sides are working on one, but they’re not there yet.

“It takes time,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s usually kind of how these things work. There’s a whole lot of zero progress, then all of a sudden you make some.”

In three seasons, Martin has earned All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro once. He has allowed six career sacks, according to STATS, and has four holding penalties.

Although they have Martin under contract for the next two seasons, having exercised their fifth-year option on him during the offseason, the Cowboys want to reward Martin while assuring they have him under contract long term. Martin’s new deal likely makes him the highest-paid guard in the game, surpassing the five-year, $60 million deal Kevin Zeitler received from the Browns in the offseason.

“It’s too early for me to speculate whether we’re close or whether this thing can get done or not,” Jones said. “Obviously, we would love to get it done, but there’s two sides to this, and certainly it’s not easy to figure out exactly where it should be.

“As I said, I fully suspect we’ll figure something out at some point in time, and he’ll be a Dallas Cowboy for most of his career.”