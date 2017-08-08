Dak Prescott ready to return to action

Getty Images

Dak Prescott will return to the field Saturday night for at least a few plays. It marks his first game action since the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“That’s up to coaches how much I’m going to play,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’m excited. It’s football. I get to play in another game. I wanted to play last week, obviously, and just watching the guys play gets you fired up even more, so I’m ready to go.”

Backup Kellen Moore and undrafted rookie Cooper Rush played in the Hall of Fame Game last week. Right tackle La'el Collins, who is switching positions, and left guard Jonathan Cooper were the only projected offensive starters to play against the Cardinals.

A year ago, though, Prescott didn’t take over the starting job until Tony Romo was injured in the third preseason game. Thus, Prescott started the 2016 preseason opener against the Rams, going 10-for-12 for 139 yards and a touchdown. He knows he won’t play that much this week.

“I think it was important,” Prescott said. “I think it showed some significance in the fact it was the first game experience they got to see me play with the offense. I mean, I had plenty of scrimmages and live reps out here, but the first game experience with the crowd, a huge crowd out there in the Coliseum, it was a pretty good performance, and I think it gave them confidence in believing in me and pushing further.”