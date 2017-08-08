DeAndre Levy files injury grievance against Lions

Getty Images

DeAndre Levy has filed an injury grievance against his former team, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. The Lions released the linebacker in March, nullifying the $1.75 million injury guarantee in his contract for this season by passing him on his physical.

Levy, 30, tore the meniscus in his knee in the 2016 season opener and missed 11 games after surgery. He played the final five games, including the postseason, but, per Rothstein, Levy required another surgery in April to remove cartilage and re-do the meniscus repair.

“I figured there was something wrong because they passed me on a physical when I couldn’t even sit down to a chair or get into a linebacker stance at the time,” Levy told Rothstein. “In my mind, I didn’t think about the legal contract part of it. I thought, this is [expletive] up. I can’t get into position; how can I pass a physical? I didn’t know it was a physical the first time.

“I went in for just a follow-up for my knee, we go through the exam or whatever and I see he puts ‘pass’ on it for the physical. I’m like, ‘OK, this ain’t right.’ So I called my agent, and I’m just now learning about the process.”

Levy’s career might be over, though he told ESPN he has rehabbed in Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan since his second knee surgery and hopes to try to play again.

The Lions declined comment to ESPN.