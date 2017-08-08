Despite suspension, Doug Martin is the No. 1 tailback in Tampa

AP

Questions linger regarding whether Buccaneers running back Doug Martin will be the No. 1 tailback after he serves the final three games of a PED suspension. For now, though, Martin’s status is clear: He continues to be the No. 1 tailback in Tampa.

That’s the message sent by the initial, unofficial don’t-read-anything-into-it-but-please-read-it depth chart, which has Martin as the top option. There’s a tie for the No. 2 tailback gig, between Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims. Which means that there’s a tie between the two of them for the starting job when the regular season starts.

There’s also a tie at kicker, where Roberto Aguayo and Nick Folk continue to compete. It’s possible, but not likely, that the team would keep both of them around, in the event that the preseason winner ends up being a regular-season loser.

There’s also a tie at backup quarterback, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin knotted in the battle to back up Jameis Winston. There’s a chance that the loser for the No. 2 spot ends up losing his job.

At the tight end position, there isn’t a tie. Cameron Brate and rookie O.J. Howard are listed separately as starters.