Donavin Newsom transported to hospital after scary collision

49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs when he was transported from the practice field in an ambulance. The undrafted rookie free agent was injured near the end of practice when he collided with defensive back Chanceller James, according to multiple reports.

“It’s scary anytime you’ve got a guy on the ground that long,” Kyle Shanahan said in video distributed by the team. “We have a lot of information we need to find out. The encouraging part I can say is his eyes were open. He did have feeling in his lower half and in his hands. That’s the encouraging part about it. He’s on his way to the hospital. That’s really all I know, and we’re praying for the best.”

The 49ers cut short practice after Newsom’s injury, and players left the field in silence.

“There’s not much to say,” Shanahan said. “I had a lot of stuff I was planning to say about practice, and when that happens, it kind of puts everything in perspective for everyone. You just try to end it. Everyone knows the deal and what these guys do risk every day. You hope for the best, and I think it will be all right, but you never know. You’ve got to all talk through it. Other guys are praying for him and we just try to get in here as fast as possible and see if we can find out the news and hope for the best.