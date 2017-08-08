Doug Pederson doesn’t see reduced role for Jordan Matthews this year

AP

There was talk this offseason that the Eagles might have interest in trading wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who is entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t appear to be on the verge of getting another one in Philadelphia.

No trade happened, but talk of a change in status for Matthews has continued into training camp. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked several questions about Matthews during his Monday press conference, including ones about whether he could lose playing time out of the slot to Nelson Agholor.

“I think that’s to be determined,” Reich said in comments distributed by the team. “And that’s going to be determined by how things roll out, how he plays and how things play out in that room, competitively.”

Head coach Doug Pederson had a different answer on Tuesday. Per multiple reports, Pederson said that he doesn’t see Matthews playing a reduced role for the team this season.

Whether or not that’s the case in terms of playing time, it’s hard to see Matthews playing the same role he did last year. Matthews led the team with 117 targets in 2016, but Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith weren’t on that team and their presence is going to change the way the offense flows in Philadelphia this year.