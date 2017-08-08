Eddie Lacy made weight last week, “doing great”

AP

Though the $55,000 question was initially unanswered, we now believe that Eddie Lacy has indeed made weight.

His latest weigh-in to be at 250 pounds or less was last week, and there were no immediate declarations from his agent or the team.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said yesterday that Lacy had passed last week’s weigh-in, his third of seven $55,000 bonuses. He needs to weigh in at 245 each month during the regular season to collect the rest.

“Yep, yep, perfectly on track,” Carroll said Monday when asked specifically about the whether Lacy has been making weight (the 6:25 mark of this video).

“Eddie’s doing great,” Carroll said. “He hasn’t missed anything. He’s been very attentive to everything that we’re doing. He can catch the football well. We know he can run thick and heavy. You don’t get to see all of that right now. He’s in good shape. He’s done everything we’ve asked him. He’s done a great job.”

And yes, of course, there’s a fat-shaming element to this story which is kind of shameful for us and him, but Lacy also created this problem himself by getting large during his days with the Packers. And the fact his agents were always willing to announce previous successful weigh-ins and the Seahawks didn’t comment last week lends an air of mystery to this one.

Carroll’s acknowledgement that Lacy can run “thick and heavy” also seems to be an acknowledgement that it will be an issue, and one he’s pushed through to be a good NFL ballcarrier.

And he has $222,000 more reasons to stay just a little less thick than he is now.