First Hard Knocks features Jameis Winston, Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

Jameis Winston starred in the first episode of Hard Knocks.

Winston begins the show traveling to his hometown of Bessemer, Ala. The Bucs quarterback shows where the boys used the bathroom outside and finds a cockroach on the front steps.

“This is Mother Nature at its best,” Winston said, unsure whether two roaches are mating or “having a baby.” “I feel like the Crocodile Hunter, with roaches.”

When Winston checks into the team hotel, he opts not to get towels replaced every day to earn extra Marriott points.

“Yes, I want to earn extra points,” Winston said.

Winston’s relationship with Dirk Koetter becomes a theme. The Bucs coach talks to Winston about taking fewer risks and reducing his interceptions because of the Bucs’ improved defense. Winston was reminded of the conversation after he was intercepted by Vernon Hargreaves. Koetter gave the quarterback a “piece of his mind” as the coach later described it to reporters.

Gerald McCoy also had a strong performance in the first episode.

After accidentally bumping into Winston on a pass rush, McCoy said, “They’re going to trade me,” while raising his arms to indicate he meant no harm. McCoy later carried multiple helmets off the field, even though he is in his eighth season, not a rookie. “You have to serve before you can lead,” McCoy explained.

Linebacker Riley Bullough looks like the undrafted rookie featured this season. Koetter even brought up Bullough’s name in the team meeting for being a good leader.

The best may be yet to come, though, as Hard Knocks teased Brent and Miko Grimes for next week.