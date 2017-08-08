Fitzgerald Toussaint is the Steelers’ No. 1 running back, for now

Getty Images

Fitzgerald Toussaint is the Steelers’ starting running back, at least at the moment.

The Steelers have unveiled their first depth chart of training camp, and it lists Toussaint as the No. 1 running back and Knile Davis as No. 2.

Obviously, the Steelers are hoping that won’t be the case when the regular season starts: They hope Le'Veon Bell, currently unsigned, has signed his franchise tag by the time the season opens in a month. And they also hope rookie third-round draft pick James Conner, who’s currently not listed on the depth chart because he’s not practicing, is healthy enough to go.

Terrell Watson, Trey Williams and Brandon Brown-Dukes are the other running backs in camp; those three all have uphill battles to make the 53-player roster.

If Bell and Conner are good to go, they’d likely be the 1-2 punch at running back, and Toussaint and Davis would be competing for the No. 3 running back job. The early depth chart suggests Toussaint has the lead.