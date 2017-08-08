Fred Taylor’s son gets a chance with the Falcons

With training camps in full swing, players will be coming and going. The son of one of the best NFL running backs of the past 20 years will now be coming to Atlanta.

Per a league source, Kelvin Taylor (son of Fred) will sign with the Falcons.

Despite having 90 roster spots, the Falcons currently have only four running backs. They also have two fullbacks.

Taylor, who like Fred played college football at Florida, was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016. He has spent time with the Seahawks and Chiefs, too.