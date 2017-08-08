Jamaal Charles won’t play this week

AP

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said on Monday that running back Jamaal Charles will see game action in the preseason, but his first taste of it will not come this week.

Joseph said Tuesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, that he has ruled Charles out of Thursday’s game against the Bears. Charles, who signed with the Broncos this offseason, last played in a game in Week Seven last season while he was still a member of the Chiefs.

The Broncos will also be without running back Devontae Booker, who is recovering from wrist surgery, and Joseph said that C.J. Anderson will play a maximum of three series during the game. That should leave plenty of work for rookie De’Angelo Henderson and Stevan Ridley as the preseason gets underway.

Center Matt Paradis and linebacker Todd Davis are also going to remain on the sideline in Chicago on Thursday.