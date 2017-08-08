James Conner returns to practice, nine days after injury

Getty Images

Fitzgerald Touissant can take a seat.

Touissant appeared the No. 1 tailback on an initial Steelers depth chart that didn’t include the name of injured rookie James Conner. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Conner has now returned to practice, nine days after a shoulder injury suffered in the first full-pads practice of his NFL career.

Conner, of course, will have to stay healthy to win the No. 1 spot. Even then, it’s just a matter of time (presumably) before Le'Veon Bell ends his holdout and returns to the fold.

Unless, of course, the Steelers eventually decide to save $12.1 million, rescind the franchise tender from Bell, and go with the much cheaper guys they have. That continues to be a highly unlikely outcome, but it continues to be prudent to keep an eye on all options.