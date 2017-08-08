Jarvis Landry on domestic incident: I’ve been upfront with law enforcement

AP

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry spoke to reporters about the investigation that the Broward County State Attorney’s Office is doing into an alleged domestic incident with the mother of his child after the Fort Lauderdale Police Department turned it over to them.

Landry has not been arrested and Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of his child, issued a statement on Monday saying that she and Landry are going through a civil case in family court but that she was “not in any way physically harmed” during the April 1 incident.

On Tuesday, Landry said “exactly” when asked if he felt he did nothing wrong and that he’s been open about what happened with both the Dolphins and law enforcement.

“I’ve been very upfront with the team,” Landry said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve been very upfront with the law enforcement. I’m here at training camp to help my guys get better. I don’t want any bad attention to me, this organization, Adam [Gase], nobody. And I don’t believe that this is the place for it or the time for it.”

Landry added that he hopes the matter is resolved in a “timely fashion,” although it is unclear when authorities will reach a resolution.