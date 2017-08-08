Jay Ajayi back in pads and helmet at Dolphins practice

AP

Quarterback Jay Cutler is practicing with the Dolphins for the first time on Tuesday and the getting to know you session will include running back Jay Ajayi as well.

According to multiple reports from Dolphins practice, Ajayi was on the field in both shoulder pads and helmet as the session got underway on Tuesday morning. Ajayi suffered a concussion in last Monday’s practice and coach Adam Gase said at this Monday’s press conference that the back remained in the concussion protocol.

His return to practice doesn’t mean he’s been totally cleared from the protocol, but getting through the workout without any recurrence of symptoms should be the final step in the process.

The Dolphins play the Falcons on Thursday in their first preseason game of the year. It’s hard to imagine Ajayi will be playing in that game, but it looks like he is on track for anything the Dolphins want him to do in the weeks to come.