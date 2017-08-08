Jay Cutler: It’ll come back quickly

Getty Images

Jay Cutler woke up in a Fort Lauderdale hotel room, wondering where he was.

“I had to get my bearings for a minute and remember I was back in Miami,” Cutler said in quotes distributed by the team. “It’s going to start feeling like home, and everything will settle down.”

Cutler, 34, practiced for the first time with his new teammates Tuesday, a day after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins. It ended his brief retirement and foray into broadcasting.

“Going into work and getting here and going through the motions of the practice, it felt good,” Cutler said. “I told [coach] Adam [Gase] thanks for bringing me in. It’s fun to be back out.”

Cutler spent the past eight seasons in Chicago. One of his best seasons came in 2015 when he played for Gase, then the Bears offensive coordinator. Cutler threw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 92.3 passer rating.

He said some of the “run game stuff” has changed from when Gase was in Chicago as have the protections. The passing game, though, remains “relatively the same.”

“It’s kind of a crash course if you already took the course before,” Cutler said. “. . . I’m just kind of working with [quarterbacks coach] Bo [Hardegree] out there and going through the run game and making sure I’m clean on that. It’ll come back quickly.”