Jets list Christian Hackenberg third on initial depth chart

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg hasn’t taken a lot of snaps with the first team offense during training camp, but he has taken more than Bryce Petty in what the team called an open competition this offseason.

One might reasonably surmise that Hackenberg is the team’s No. 2 quarterback because he has taken the second-most reps behind Josh McCown. According to the depth chart that the Jets released on Tuesday, however, that’s not the case.

Petty is listed as the second-team quarterback, which bears little resemblance to what’s happening on the field. That’s often the case with the release of these preseason depth charts for teams around the league as they come with both fanfare and admonitions against taking them at face value. Another example of this comes at wide receiver where Jalin Marshall is listed as a starter despite his four-game suspension to start the year.

In some cases, though, the Jets appear to be going a more straightforward route. Rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye are listed with the starting defense along with defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson, Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson and Steve McLendon. All four might not be on the field at the same time as the Jets run a lot of 3-4 looks, but they’re all first-teamers if you’re going to draw such distinctions.