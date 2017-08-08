Johnny Manziel wants to get into coaching if no NFL comeback

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel declared that he wants to get back to football, possibly as a coach. But as with many things in his career, he chose an unusual place to make that declaration.

Via ESPN, Manziel said that if he wasn’t able to get back to the NFL, his goal is to get into coaching.

He made those comments while at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, which would clearly thrill any potential employer.

“I’d do something involved with sports. I can’t get away from it,” Manziel said. “I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

He said “probably college,” when asked what level, and that’s probably appropriate (since he was moderately successful there). He has coached at some clinics this offseason.

He admitted he was “hard-headed” in college, and that he regretted not taking things as seriously during his college days. Apparently no mention was made of the NFL, which he didn’t seem to take seriously at all.

He added that the CFL was “definitely something I’ve looked into,” but that his goal was to get back to the NFL. Since the Browns released him, the only sniff he’s gotten from an NFL team was when he met with Saints coach Sean Payton, but that didn’t turn into a job.

At this point, the NFL seems more likely to let Colin Kaepernick back in than Manziel, so perhaps the former Heisman winner ought to go ahead and get that coaching resume in order.