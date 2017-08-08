Lions sign a pair, cut a pair

Getty Images

The Lions did some roster shuffling on Tuesday by bringing in two players and waiving two others.

The team announced that cornerback Tramain Jacobs and wide receiver Dez Stewart have been added to the 90-man roster. They take the spots of cornerback Des Lawrence and wide receiver Ryan Spadola, both of whom were waived/injured by the team.

Jacobs last saw NFL action with the Giants in 2015. He had three tackles in five games that year and also saw action in three games for the Ravens in 2014. He was with the Raiders last August and most recently spent time with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.

Stewart has spent time with the Packers, Steelers, Buccaneers and Redskins since going undrafted out of Ohio Dominican in 2016.