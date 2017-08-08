Marvin Lewis misses Bengals practice with “minor health issue”

AP

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis took leave from Bengals camp today, although the team says he’ll be fine.

“Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away to focus on a minor health issue,” the Bengals said in a statement. “He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis’s absence.”

The Bengals didn’t give any details about the health issue, but he had apparently been having a problem with his leg that was making it difficult for him to stand on the sidelines and walk around at practice. Several NFL coaches have had health issues in recent years, as their long hours and high-stress jobs aren’t always conducive to a healthy lifestyle.

The Bengals open the preseason at home on Friday night. There’s been no word yet on whether Lewis will be on the sideline.