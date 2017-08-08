Matthew Stafford hasn’t set deadline for contract talks to end

There are a variety of ways that players have chosen to handle negotiations about contract extensions with their teams, including setting a deadline at the start of the season for talks to end so that they don’t become a running storyline while games should be the focus.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn’t done that and didn’t say if he was planning to institute one during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt. He also said he doesn’t see the contract as a distraction whether he does or not.

“As far as the deadline goes, it’s something I’ll talk to my agent about,” Stafford said. “I’m not worried about it at the moment. The contract, it’s really not too difficult for me to not think about. The only time I really talk about it is with [the media]. Guys in the locker room know it’s all about football. They’ve all been through these situations before. I’m just trying to do everything I possibly can to be as good a football player as I can be and lead our team.”

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said over the weekend that “there’s a long way to go” before the two sides strike a deal, so setting a deadline could provide the push needed to get to the finish line or it could guarantee that Stafford will be playing out the year before coming to a resolution.