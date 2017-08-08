Myles Garrett: It’s time to show you can play with big boys

AP

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems to be approaching his first preseason game as if it’s the regular-season opener. He wants to send a message.

“They don’t have much film to go off of, at least not of me now, and they don’t know what I have to offer,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “So I’m looking forward to sending a message through this first game.”

The No. 1 overall pick from Texas A&M has found his way into the backfield many times at practice, but the Browns, of course, have allowed him only to touch the quarterbacks. He’s ready for a real sack even if it’s not in a real game.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s preseason or a scrimmage,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to have a dominant performance, whether it’s preseason first series or whenever I get out there.”

Garrett, who has Bruce Smith and Von Miller as mentors, eagerly awaits introductions to some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. But he hopes for a less friendly relationship with them.

“You’ve spent most of your life looking up to those guys and watching them play, watching them make big plays, not only in the regular season but in the playoffs and Super Bowls,” Garrett said. “But now idolizing them is over. It’s time to show that you’re in their class and you can play with the big boys.”