Packers cut defensive tackle Letroy Guion

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 8, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers held onto Letroy Guion longer than some teams would have.

But his pre-training camp DUI in Hawaii was apparently an eventual last straw.

The Packers announced they released the veteran defensive tackle Tuesday.

He was already suspended the first four games of the 2017 regular season for a PED violation, and that will carry over if he finds another team. He had previously been suspended three games in 2015 for violating the substance abuse policy.

He’s been a productive player when eligible, starting 15 games for the Packers last year. But the growing list of off-field issues (the DUI will likely lead to another suspension) apparently became more than the Packers could tolerate.

20 responses to “Packers cut defensive tackle Letroy Guion

  5. Sorry to see him go. He has had some issues and those apparently led to his release. One’s biggest ability is availability. I hope you can get your demons controlled. Good luck Mr. Guion.

  7. But his pre-training camp DUI in Hawaii was apparently an eventual last straw.
    —-
    No no no, they have ignored this type of behavior from Letroy in the past. They cut him now because he cut in front of McCarthy in the team lunch buffet line.

  8. I don’t think all of his arrests and suspensions caused the Packers to cut him because they have many, many players on their team that get arrested and suspended. I think they just finally figured out that he isn’t that good of a player, which the Vikings figured out years ago when they cut him and the Packers snatched him up.

  10. Before the Pack faithful chime in with, “the Vikes will sign another Pack castoff!”, wake up and remember that the dude is actually a Vikes castoff that moved East. Ya know, to a place where he could make the roster.

  12. Guion’s rapsheet looks like something that you would have on your resume if you wanted to be signed by The Bengals.

  15. They should’ve cut him long ago (as in years ago). He is not Packer people.
    They will be fine without him. Jean-Francois is better than him, and young players will be.
    Teams have tried to remove Viking stains before, it just doesn’t work.

  17. It is about time that teams start raising the bar of what is tolerable for player misconduct. There is no right to be in the NFL and outside of a parking or speeding (non-reckless driving) ticket, any other violations of the law should be subject to a year long suspension – and in the case of rookies, a pattern of behavior should prevent them from being drafted out of college with a one year waiting period to see if they’ve learned jack about how to be a decent human being.

    I don’t care if this is tough or hits minorities hard (after all, they are disproportionately over represented so of course they’d get dinged more frequently).

    It is time to put professional back into this game.

  18. It’s a shame that he couldn’t get his act together — the Pack gave him plenty of chances. He didn’t have those problems with the Vikes, but the lack of grey matter upstairs was clear. He’s the classic example of family members leeching off him and hangers-on screwing him up more. I guaranty we’ll be reading about his bankruptcy filing within the next 10 years. Can’t blame this on the Pack.

  19. filthymcnasty3 says:

    August 8, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    You can always count on the Packers to do the right thing.

    Unlike some hapless and tasteless teams.
    ————-
    Come on now!!
    Caught and arrested with a loaded gun, $200k in cash, and illegal drugs.
    Suspended for substance abuse in 2015.
    Suspended for PED’s in 2017.
    DWI in 2017.
    I think it’s high time (pun intended) that the Packer fans stop acting like their team is any different than any other team in the NFL. I’m actually embarrassed for your fan base.

