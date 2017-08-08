Packers cut defensive tackle Letroy Guion

Getty Images

The Packers held onto Letroy Guion longer than some teams would have.

But his pre-training camp DUI in Hawaii was apparently an eventual last straw.

The Packers announced they released the veteran defensive tackle Tuesday.

He was already suspended the first four games of the 2017 regular season for a PED violation, and that will carry over if he finds another team. He had previously been suspended three games in 2015 for violating the substance abuse policy.

He’s been a productive player when eligible, starting 15 games for the Packers last year. But the growing list of off-field issues (the DUI will likely lead to another suspension) apparently became more than the Packers could tolerate.