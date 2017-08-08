Panthers claim Arthur Miley, waive Dean Marlowe

Defensive end Arthur Miley is getting a second look from the Panthers.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have claimed Miley off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster. Miley was waived by the Dolphins on Monday after they made Jay Cutler’s addition official.

Miley signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent the season on injured reserve. He was waived before the start of the 2016 season and signed with Miami in January, so he has yet to see any regular season action.

Safety Dean Marlowe was waived/injured in a corresponding move. He joined Miley as an undrafted free agent addition in 2015 and played in four games during his rookie season. He played one more last year before being placed on injured reserve.