Report: Jaguars unlikely to bring Branden Albert back

Branden Albert has told the Jaguars he wants to return from his brief retirement, but now the question is whether the Jaguars want Albert on their team. And the answer to that may be no.

According to an ESPN report, the Jags are “unlikely to allow him to” return to the team.

The Jaguars can’t stop Albert from coming out of retirement, but they can release him, or try to trade him to another team. The 32-year-old Albert has a base salary of $8.875 million this season, so it’s easy to see why the Jaguars wouldn’t want him if they think he’s not fully committed. It’s also hard to see any other team trading for Albert at that salary.

So the most likely scenario would seem to be that Albert officially ends his retirement, gets released by the Jaguars and then shops his services to other teams, hoping to sign on as a free agent somewhere. Albert started 12 games for the Dolphins last year, and a left tackle who can start is going to have options on the free market.