Report: Marvin Lewis has Baker’s Cyst in ankle

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis has a cyst in his ankle, according to Stacey Dales of the NFL Network.

The Bengals coach was taken to the hospital Tuesday by team medical staff after his ankle swelled to twice its size, per Dales. Doctors diagnosed Lewis’ condition as a Baker’s Cyst, and medication will break up the fluid-filled cyst that can cause joint swelling.

Lewis, 58, missed practice Tuesday with what the team called a “minor health issue.”

“Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue,” the Bengals said in a statement. “He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis’ absence.”