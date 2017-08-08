Saints left tackle Ryan Ramczyk missing practices

AP

The Saints aren’t saying why, but left tackle Ryan Ramczyk isn’t on the field.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the rookie has missed the last two practices for unexplained reasons.

That’s notable mostly because he’s the guy they’re hoping will replace injured left tackle Terron Armstead, without a major shakeup of the line. The first-rounder from Wisconsin was competing with journeyman Khalif Barnes, which wouldn’t ordinarily seem like much of a competition.

Because the Saints aren’t always the most forthcoming about injuries, we don’t really know what, if anything is wrong with him. We just know he’s not there, and when first-round picks go missing it gets noticed.

Cornerbacks Delvin Breaux and rookie Marshon Lattimore (knee) were also among the guys not practicing yesterday.