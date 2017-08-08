Seahawks waive Kyle Coleman, Robert Myers

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks waived fullback Kyle Coleman and waived/injured tackle Robert Myers on Tuesday.

They have yet to replace the open spots on their roster.

Coleman was one of just two players listed as a fullback on the team’s roster along with Marcel Reece. Running back Tre Madden has also received time as a fullback in camp as well.

Myers sustained an injury to his ankle/foot in a recent practice and was set to miss an extended period of time. He will revert to Seattle’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Myers was a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He’s also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos before landing in Seattle. He has yet to play in a regular season game.

Coleman initially joined Seattle last year as a linebacker after going undrafted. The Seahawks later asked him to play fullback and brought him back this year to work more at the spot until being released.