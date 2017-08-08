Sean McVay: Rookie receiver Cooper Kupp sees game like a quarterback

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams third round pick Cooper Kupp is already making a strong impression in training camp. The rookie receiver from Eastern Washington was listed as a starter in the team’s preliminary depth chart and has a real chance to factor heavily into the Rams’ offense this season.

Part of that optimism for Kupp stems from his approach to his craft.

“I think one of the things that really impressed us about Cooper, just watching him in college is that one of those receivers that sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes,” McVay said in quotes distributed by the team. “He always has a plan at the line of scrimmage, understands coverages and route concepts and I think that’s what enables him to be such a productive player and very advanced for a rookie. He’s one of the more mature rookies that I’ve ever been around and we’re expecting some good things from him moving forward.”

Kupp broke Jerry Rice’s FCS career receiving yardage record with 6,464, which is a record across all NCAA divisions. He set 15 FCS records, 11 Big Sky marks and 26 school records in his four seasons with Eastern Washington.

He also had some of his most productive games against FBS competition. He caught 20 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado, 15 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon and 12 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns against Washington State. He also tallied seven catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns against a Washington team that featured Marcus Peters (Chiefs), Budda Baker (Cardinals), Kevin King (Packers) and Sidney Jones (Eagles) in its secondary.