Steelers cut Mike Matthews, sign Lucas Crowley

The Steelers released center Mike Matthews, the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, with an injury designation, the team announced Tuesday. Matthews was sitting out with an unknown injury, and the Steelers needed a center for Friday’s preseason game.

He spent last fall out of football, selling shoulder pads, after the Browns released him.

The Steelers signed center Lucas Crowley. He joins Maurkice Pouncey and B.J. Finney at the position, but Pouncey will not play.

Crowley originally signed with the Cardinals on May 5 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. The Cardinals released him July 22.

Crowley started 41 games, including every game of the past two seasons. He was a two-time Rimington Award nominee as the best center in the country.