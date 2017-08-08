Terry Poole fails physical with Texans

The Texans will need to continue their search for offensive line help and tackle Terry Poole will have to continue his search for a team that wants to give him his first taste of regular season action.

Poole was claimed off of waivers by Houston over the weekend after being dropped by the Dolphins on Saturday, but his stay with the Texans was a short one. The team announced on Tuesday that Poole is back on the waiver wire after failing his physical with the team.

Poole was a fourth-round pick in Seattle in 2015, but failed to make the team in either of his two tries. He spent his rookie year on the Seahawks practice squad and landed on Miami’s after being waived last season.

The Texans’ need for further depth at tackle would look less glaring if left tackle Duane Brown reports to camp, but there’s been no sign that he’s reversing course on his holdout or that the team is ready to hand him a new contract.