Todd Bowles: I really don’t have time for a bunch of BS

Getty Images

Todd Bowles didn’t mince words when he was asked about Sheldon Richardson‘s shots at former teammate Brandon Marshall on Monday. The Jets coach is fed up, essentially telling Richardson to shut up and move on.

“I really don’t have time for a bunch of BS that happened a year ago,” said Bowles, via Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media. “We had six months to talk about it. All that sh– is over. [Richardson] has been well informed of it, and we’ve moved on from there.”

Richardson and Marshall nearly came to blows in the locker room last season. Their discord continued into the offseason even after the Jets released Marshall at his request, and he signed with the Giants.

Richardson renewed the verbal assault this week, saying the receiver was “drama queen-ish” and “quit on his team.”

“That whole situation was sticky because we were losing, and he did little things that were drama queen-ish,” Richardson said on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York 98.7. “Dogging out this guy, that guy. It’s everybody’s fault except his. And there’s a reason this, a reason that, and everybody pointing the finger when you losing, and then no one wants to say something to him. Then I say something to him, and I’m the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it.

“That man knows what he did to the locker room a little bit, and I was the one who addressed that and still will address it to this day. So if he can’t come out to the media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team well before the season was over, well that’s all in itself.”