Trevor Siemian: Things recently started “clicking for me”

AP

The Broncos revealed their plans at quarterback for the first two preseason games on Monday when coach Vance Joseph announced that Trevor Siemian will start this Thursday and that Paxton Lynch will get the nod in the team’s second game.

Joseph hasn’t set a date to make a call about Week One of the regular season so the competition may stretch beyond those two games. If it does end at that point, there’s a good chance it will be because Siemian’s play matches up with the way he feels about his improved grasp of the offense.

“I can’t tell exactly when, but probably a week or so I just kind of felt a little more comfortable, like things were clicking for me and I got a big-picture thought of how we’re trying to attack scheme and defenses,” Siemian said, via the Denver Post. “I just felt comfortable … getting going and also getting a feel for all the guys. First, second, third (team), it doesn’t matter — just getting a feel for how guys run, what they do well and I think we’re all in a good spot right now.”

Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said Tuesday that all of the team’s quarterbacks have been getting better every day, so Siemian may not be alone in feeling like he’s gotten a better handle on what the team is looking for at the position. Thursday night will provide a chance to see if that feeling translates to the field.