Troy Aikman campaigns for Jimmy Johnson, Gil Brandt in Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Jerry Jones mentioned many people in his speech, including Jimmy Johnson and Gil Brandt. Since the Cowboys owner alone decides who enters the team’s Ring of Honor, the question becomes: Shouldn’t Brandt and Johnson have their names up at AT&T Stadium?

Selectors have made Johnson a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Though he may never get into Canton because of his short (nine years) career that didn’t get him at least 100 victories (80), Johnson did win two Super Bowls in his career in Dallas.

The Hall of Fame contributors committee likely discusses Brandt’s candidacy for Canton later this month. He spent 29 years with the Cowboys as they played in 12 NFC (or NFL) championship games, with five Super Bowl appearances.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman campaigned for both during a radio appearance.

“I sure hope so,” Aikman said of Johnson on 1310 The Ticket’s Musers. “There’s a couple people right now I can’t imagine not being in the Ring of Honor, and one is Gil Brandt. And I’ve said this many times: When you think of the Cowboys, for the most part, at least for the ’70s, but you think of Tom Landry, Tex Schramm, and you think of Gil Brandt. Those were the architects of this franchise, and then of course, Roger Staubach and what he did. I can’t imagine Tex Schramm and Tom Landry being in the Ring of Honor and no Gil Brandt, and he’s around. The fact he can be honored and recognized, and he’s still here to see it, I think would be terrific and he’s very deserving.

“And then Jimmy Johnson: I’ve said all along. If I’m in and Michael’s in it and Emmitt’s in it, anyone from those teams, Jimmy’s place should be there as well and what he meant to those teams. None of us would have had the success if it weren’t for him.”