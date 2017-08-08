Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

What will Anquan Boldin do for the Bills wide receiver group?

Dolphins G Jermon Bushrod has played with Jay Cutler before.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler had a good moment in Monday’s practice against the Jaguars.

How bad will the Jets offense be this season?

James Hurst doesn’t plan to give up the Ravens right tackle job without a fight.

It may be now or never for DL Marcus Hardison with the Bengals.

Monday was a good day of practice for the Browns offense.

Are Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s contributions unappreciated?

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman is looking forward to his first NFL preseason game.

Colts S Matthias Farley beats to his own drum off the field.

WR Allen Hurns was banged up while the Jaguars practiced with the Patriots.

RB Derrick Henry looked good with DeMarco Murray out for the Titans.

The Broncos gave former S David Bruton a framed jersey in recognition of his retirement.

Chiefs RB C.J. Spiller says he hasn’t lost a step.

K Giorgio Tavecchio has been jumping in to help during defensive line drills at Raiders camp.

G Kenny Wiggins is trying to show he can be a starter on the Chargers offensive line.

Catching up on what we’ve learned about the Cowboys over the first two weeks of camp.

The Giants will honor the 2007 Super Bowl champions at their home opener.

Can C.J. Smith give the Eagles the consistency they want at cornerback?

Redskins CB Josh Norman and LB Zach Brown said the possibility of fines won’t curb their physicality.

Bears QB Mike Glennon‘s accuracy isn’t where it needs to be.

QB Brad Kaaya has gone from playing as Matthew Stafford in Madden to playing with him on the Lions.

Packers QB Taysom Hill is excited about a chance to see game action.

The Vikings got a scare about their offensive line depth.

Said Falcons QB Matt Ryan of offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, “We’ve gotten a better feel for how he calls plays when we get into our team periods and we’re moving the ball, just playing football.”

A look at some of the receivers trying to make the Panthers roster.

The Saints are looking for ways that DE Alex Okafor can boost their pass rush.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter likes what CB Brent Grimes has been doing at camp.

Getting a new contract hasn’t slowed Cardinals DL Josh Mauro down.

CB Kayvon Webster is making a case for a starting job with the Rams.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks his team will surprise people this year.

Running through what the Seahawks learned about themselves during a mock game.