Tyrone Crawford carted off in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys may be losing a defensive lineman for reasons other than suspension.

Per multiple reports, Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford left practice on a cart after injuring his ankle in practice. Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says it’s Crawford’s right ankle, and that “it doesn’t look good.”

If Crawford misses time, rookie first-rounder Taco Charlton would be thrust more deeply into the fray.

The Cowboys currently are adjusting to a defense that lost several key players to free agency, and that has had more than a few suspensions in recent years.