Tyrone Crawford escapes serious injury

Tyrone Crawford‘s injury looked worse than it was as the defensive lineman escaped serious injury.

The preliminary diagnosis on Crawford’s injured right ankle is a lateral sprain, according to sources. It was the best possible news for the Cowboys since it is not a long-term injury.

The Cowboys feared Crawford fractured his ankle after he collided with Ezekiel Elliott in practice Tuesday, with executive vice president Stephen Jones calling the injury a “scary one.”

Dallas, which had 36 sacks last season, already has three defensive linemen suspended for the start of the season.

Crawford has played both end and tackle for the Cowboys but played mostly left end last season when he made 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks.