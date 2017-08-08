Monday began with the First Annual Jay Cutler Unretirement and ended with the First Annual Branden Albert Wait-They-Take-$3.4-Million-From-Me-For-Retiring? Unretirement. Which provides the inspiration for Tuesday’s PFT Live question of the day: Who do you want to see unretire next?

It can be a player, coach, G.M., anyone. Suggest one or more below in the comments and then tune in for the show to see if your suggestion makes it onto the air. (The prize is satisfaction.)

Guests for Tuesday’s show include Bills G.M. Brandon Beane and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn.