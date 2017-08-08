With Cairo Santos sore, Chiefs kick tires on some kickers

Getty Images

The Chiefs only have one true kicker on the roster at the moment, and since he’s hurting, decided to look at some reinforcements.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs brought in a few kickers to work out because Cairo Santos is nursing a groin injury and could miss a week or so.

The workout guys are John Lunsford (a rookie from Liberty) and Conrad Ukropina (formerly of Stanford), so there’s probably not much of a reason to fear for Santos’ safety. But they have special teams practice during camp too (and those pesky preseason games), and you need someone other than punter Dustin Colquitt to kick the ball so the other guys get their reps in.

Santos has become one of the more reliable kickers in the league, hitting 88.6 percent of his field goals last year (31-of-35), and belted touchbacks on a career-high 56 percent of his kickoffs last year.