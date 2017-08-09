49ers not interested in a Tramaine Brock reunion

Getty Images

Now that cornerback Tramaine Brock has been cleared of domestic violence charges, the 49ers are interested in bringing him back. Unless they aren’t.

Despite a report that the 49ers and three mystery teams (i.e., the 49ers) have expressed interest in the free agent, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that there won’t be a reunion.

“No one has reached out to Tramaine, so no on that,” Shanahan said as to whether there’s interest in re-signing Brock.

It’s smart for the 49ers and any other team to be leery. Despite no longer facing criminal charges, Brock inevitably will be subject to an investigation and, potentially, a suspension from the league office.

Brock spent all seven NFL seasons with the 49ers. He started every regular-season game in 2016 for the first time in his career.