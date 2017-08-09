49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah, sign LB Sean Porter

Getty Images

The 49ers released veteran center Jeremy Zuttah, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Francisco acquired Zuttah in a trade with the Ravens in March. Zuttah, who made the Pro Bowl in 2016, was expected to compete with incumbent Daniel Kilgore for the starting job. Instead, Kilgore easily won the battle.

Zuttah worked primarily with the second team, and Tim Barnes, whom the 49ers signed late in May, began getting some second-team center snaps as well as work as a second-team guard. Barnes’ versatility made Zuttah expendable.

In nine seasons, Zuttah has played both guard positions and center. He made 41 starts at center for the Ravens over the past three seasons.

Porter spent time with the Bengals from 2013-15 and with the Jaguars in 2016. He was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2013 out of Texas A&M.

Porter has appeared in three NFL games, including two last season with Jacksonville.