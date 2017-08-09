Aaron Rodgers: Sitting in preseason didn’t cause slow start in 2016

AP

Brett Hundley has taken the first-team snaps at quarterback at Packers practice the last couple of days to prepare himself for the team’s preseason opener against the Eagles on Thursday and he’ll be seeing plenty of playing time in the coming weeks if history is any guide.

Aaron Rodgers has played in five preseason games over the last three years and this year doesn’t figure to be any different even if the team got off to sluggish start during the 2016 season. They were 4-6 and the offense had a hard time getting into a groove, but Rodgers doesn’t believe that was related to playing two series in the preseason.

“I don’t think there’s any correlation with that, no,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rodgers said that the team’s offense lacked an identity early last season and found it when they went all in with moving Ty Montgomery from wide receiver to running back.

“We have to figure out what those personnel groups are from the start,” Rodgers said.

And they’ll likely have to do it without much time on the field together during games.