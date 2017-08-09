Amari Cooper misses fifth straight practice

AP

The Raiders rookie class has been beset by injuries during training camp and they’ve had some veteran accompaniment on the sideline in wide receiver Amari Cooper.

According to multiple reports from Wednesday’s practice, Cooper is not practicing and that makes five straight sessions that the wideout has missed. Cooper is reportedly dealing with a left leg issue and will almost certainly be held out of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cardinals as a result.

There hasn’t been any word from the team at this point about Cooper’s status or his outlook for a return to action and there’s a good chance they are just taking a cautious approach with a player who is vital to their offense’s chances of success in 2017.

Cooper has 155 catches for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons and quarterback Derek Carr said this offseason that he saw more aggressiveness from Cooper than in the past. That’s been tempered for the time being and the Raiders offense is short a dynamic player as long as that’s the case.