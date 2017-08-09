Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown won’t play this week

Getty Images

It’s been clear for some time that the Steelers wouldn’t have running back Le'Veon Bell on the field for their preseason opener and the team announced that they will also face the Giants without two other key offensive players.

Coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown will also be out of the lineup to start the exhibition season. He said that everyone else who is healthy enough to play will be in the lineup.

That does not include backup quarterback Landry Jones, who has been out of action because of an abdominal injury. That has led to increased reps for fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs and Dobbs will be the starter against the Giants on Friday night. Bart Houston is the only other quarterback on the Steelers roster.

When the Steelers re-signed Jones this offseason, it was likely with the intent of keeping him as their No. 2 behind Roethlisberger. The extended look at Dobbs could alter those plans, especially if he shows well in game action.